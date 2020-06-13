Saturday, June 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S., Brazil in talks on funding to buy 5G gear from Ericsson, Nokia - paper

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with Brazil and its local telecommunications companies on funding the acquisition of fifth-generation gear produced by Ericsson and Nokia, U.S. ambassador for Brazil Todd Chapman told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. In an interview published on Thursday night, Chapman said this type of funding is a matter of "national security" to Washington and aims to "protect data and intellectual property, as well as sensitive information of nations".


ReutersJun 13, 2020 00:16:00 IST

U.S., Brazil in talks on funding to buy 5G gear from Ericsson, Nokia - paper

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with Brazil and its local telecommunications companies on funding the acquisition of fifth-generation gear produced by Ericsson and Nokia, U.S. ambassador for Brazil Todd Chapman told Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

In an interview published on Thursday night, Chapman said this type of funding is a matter of "national security" to Washington and aims to "protect data and intellectual property, as well as sensitive information of nations".

His remarks were a blow to the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which has consolidated its presence in Brazil over the last 20 years.

Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Chinese company has successfully conducted 5G tests with all four major carriers - Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM Participacoes SA, America Movil's Claro and Oi SA - and is helping them modernize their infrastructure ahead of a long-awaited 5G spectrum auction.

In August, Reuters reported Huawei would invest $800 mln to build another factory in Brazil's Sao Paulo state by 2022, pushing to ramp up its Latin American footprint despite U.S. objections.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has urged governments worldwide, including Brazil, to shun Huawei because of spying concerns but few have heeded those warnings so far.

Chapman argues that allowing Chinese companies in the country's 5G deployment could even discourage investments by other foreign companies. "Who wants to make investments in countries where their information will not be protected?," he told Folha.

The U.S. Ambassador added that the funding under discussion with Brazil would be provided by the International Development Finance Corporation, a development bank created by Trump in late 2018 to counter China's Development Bank operations in other countries.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Jun 03, 2020
Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing
U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Newstracker

U.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX

Jun 03, 2020
Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Newstracker

Oil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns

Jun 03, 2020
Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Newstracker

Senate Democrats ready bill condemning Trump on protesters

Jun 03, 2020
Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Newstracker

Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Jun 03, 2020
JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Newstracker

JBS sued over alleged violation of Brazil indigenous rights during pandemic

Jun 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020