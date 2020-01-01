Wednesday, January 01, 2020Back to
U.S. auto safety agency to probe fatal Tesla crash in Los Angeles

ReutersJan 01, 2020 06:16:01 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said late on Tuesday it will investigate a fatal Dec. 29 Tesla Inc crash in Los Angeles that killed two people.

The auto safety regulator said earlier this month it had opened a probe into a 12th Tesla crash that may be tied to the vehicle’s advanced Autopilot driver assistance system after a Tesla Model 3 rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut.

NHTSA’s special crash investigation program will investigate the crash in Los Angeles of a 2016 Tesla. According to local news reports, the vehicle was speeding and ran a red light after exiting a freeway and crashed into another vehicle, killing its two occupants. The NHTSA did not say if autopilot was suspected in the Los Angeles crash.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

