Two U.S. state AGs seek info on Zoom's privacy practices

By Amal S (Reuters) - At least two U.S. state attorneys have sought information from Zoom Video Communications Inc following multiple reports that questioned the privacy and security of the video-conferencing app. Zoom's popularity has surged as employees at businesses, schools and millions of other organizations across the world work from home due to lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.


ReutersApr 04, 2020 01:15:09 IST

"We are alarmed by the Zoom-bombing incidents and are seeking more information from the company about its privacy and security measures in coordination with other state attorneys general," Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Boston office on Monday warned Zoom users not to make meetings on the site public or share links widely after it received two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as "zoombombing".

New York State AG Letitia James has sent a letter to Zoom with a number of questions to ensure the company is taking appropriate steps to ensure users' privacy and security, a spokesperson said.

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX on Wednesday banned its employees from using the video-conferencing app, citing "significant privacy and security concerns," according to a memo seen by Reuters.

A Zoom spokesperson said the company would begin talks with officials on the issues.

"We appreciate the outreach we have received on these issues from various elected officials and look forward to engaging with them," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty & Aditya Soni)

