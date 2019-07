Reuters

(Reuters) - Two people were possibly exposed to sarin at a Facebook Inc mail facility in Menlo Park, California which has been evacuated, a fire official said on Monday.

"We have two possible exposures but right now they are not exhibiting any signs or symptoms," said Menlo Park Fire Marshall Jon Johnston.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Richard Chang)

