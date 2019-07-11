Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
Two new Galaxy A-series phones spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance certification portal

Model numbers SM-A562N and SM-A561F have been spotted for the first time on any certification website.

tech2 News StaffJul 11, 2019 12:01:59 IST

Samsung has been announcing devices left, right and centre for its mid-range Galaxy A-series lineup with the latest entry being the Galaxy A80 and its flipping camera mechanism. However, it appears that the company is not done with the A-series as two new devices have popped up on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification portal today.

Galaxy A70.

As per the listing, model numbers SM-A562N and SM-A561F have been spotted for the first time on any certification website. At least as far as we know. These devices could either be the Galaxy A30 or the A10e smartphones although nothing can be said for sure at this point. We shall follow up on this news and let you know more.

In more news regarding Samsung, as per an exclusive leak by mysmartprice, who in turn have received the renders from tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy Note 10 can be seen in two colours which are Black and Silver Prism. The S-pen seen in the device, unlike the S-pen before it, will come only in a single colour variant.

Apart from that, the front of the device has a single punch-hole camera in the top-centre of the screen. The device appears to have a very high screen-to-body ratio and there appears to be no fingerprint sensor at the back, which leads us to believe that the phone will have one of the in-display variety.

