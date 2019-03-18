Monday, March 18, 2019 Back to
Two men playing PUBG near a railway track in Maharashtra get hit by train

The incident happened yesterday evening at a bypass in Hingoli, Maharashtra.

Press Trust of India Mar 18, 2019 09:34:00 IST

Two young men who were apparently engrossed in playing online game PUBG died after they were mowed down by a train in Maharashtra's Hingoli, police said on 17 March.

Police said Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over the Hyderabad-Ajmer train.

Representational Image.

Police said their bodies were found late at night by locals residing in the area.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin. Experts claim PUBG is highly addictive and may give rise to violent behaviour in those playing the game.

Police said a report of accidental death has been filed in the matter.

Also readBanning PUBG and arresting people is an ineffective solution to the core problem

