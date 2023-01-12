Thursday, January 12, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter’s Singapore employees forced to walk out of office for non-payment of rent, told to work from home

Twitter’s Singapore staff were forced to evacuate the office premises in chaos, over non-payment of rent. Elon Musk has stopped paying the rent of all office spaces that Twitter occupies, and is facing lawsuits from angry landlords all over the world.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 12, 2023 18:46:13 IST

Soon after he took over Twitter, Elon Musk issued an order asking Twitter’s finance departments all over the world to stop paying vendors whose services the social media platform had been using. Musk also stopped paying the rent of the various office spaces that Twitter occupies all over the world. While landlords in various cities are now planning to sue Twitter, with some of them even filing the pre-requisite paperwork to do so, things have taken an ugly turn in Singapore.

Twitter’s Singapore employees forced to walk out of office for non-payment of rent, told to work from home

Twitter’s Singapore staff were forced to evacuate the office premises in chaos, over non-payment of rent. Elon Musk has stopped paying the rent of all office spaces that Twitter occupies, and is facing lawsuits from angry landlords all over the world.

Earlier this week Twitter’s global team sent an email to Twitter employees to pack their things up, and by the end of business hours, or 5:00 PM, vacate the CapitaGreen office of Twitter, which also acts as the firm’s Asia-Pacific headquarters. However, before they could walk out of the office on their own accord, their landlord forced them to walk out of the office for non-payment of rent, said a member of Twitter’s Singapore team.

Singapore-based staffers have now been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system until further notice, the person added. Singapore serves as Twitter’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by deep and abrupt job cuts when new owner Elon Musk took over the San Francisco-based firm.

Twitter was previously sued for not paying rent for office space in San Francisco. As per a Bloomberg report, the land owner revealed that the social media giant was notified on December 16, 2022, that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid.

A spokesperson for CapitaLand, the owner of its Singapore offices, told South China morning that Twitter remains a tenant at CapitaGreen without elaborating on why the employees were forced to walk out. 

Apart from not paying the rent of its headquarters and offices, Twitter has also not paid the rent or utilities for various properties that host its servers, because of which they have had to shut those spaces down. It is speculated that the reduced number of active servers was one of the reasons why Twitter suffered from a number of global outages earlier this month.

Moreover, Twitter has also stopped paying some of its key software vendors, and has refused to renew the licenses of some services that have been vital for the platform to function properly.

With the deadline for Musk to pay the $1 billion in interest that he owns for the loans he took to acquire Twitter approaching near, it only seems that Musk’s actions are only going to get drastic.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Elon Musk slashes Twitter expenses, owes $136,200 in overdue office rent

Jan 04, 2023
Elon Musk slashes Twitter expenses, owes $136,200 in overdue office rent
Elon Musk’s Twitter planned on charging users a one-time fee for their usernames to grow revenue

Twitter

Elon Musk’s Twitter planned on charging users a one-time fee for their usernames to grow revenue

Jan 12, 2023
Trouble with Twitter investors: Fidelity, one of Twitter's biggest investors, slashes value of its stake by half

Twitter

Trouble with Twitter investors: Fidelity, one of Twitter's biggest investors, slashes value of its stake by half

Jan 02, 2023
Twitter faces another massive outage in Australia, NZ, questions arise about the platform’s health

Twitter

Twitter faces another massive outage in Australia, NZ, questions arise about the platform’s health

Jan 04, 2023
Elon Musk chops severance pay of fired Twitter employees, notifies them using spammy emails

Twitter

Elon Musk chops severance pay of fired Twitter employees, notifies them using spammy emails

Jan 11, 2023
Twitter splits user’s feed into two, will roll out its own TikTok-like ‘For You’ page

Twitter

Twitter splits user’s feed into two, will roll out its own TikTok-like ‘For You’ page

Jan 12, 2023

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022