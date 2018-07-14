Twitter seems to be finally catching up with times and realising its true potential of being a source of news and viral videos.

According to the Twitter Videos handle, the microblogging website is giving its Android users the ability to dock videos on your screen while you browse through your timeline. You can watch videos and read other tweets at the same time.

Hey multitaskers! Now if you're watching a video on Twitter you'll be able to dock it, so you can keep enjoying your timeline at the same time! If you're on Android, try it out and let us know what you think! We'll be rolling out this update on iOS soon. pic.twitter.com/rnOqds3YL7 — Twitter Video (@TwitterVideo) July 11, 2018

If you do not see this feature, Twitter could be rolling the feature out in batches. iOS users, on the other hand, may have to wait for sometime, as it is yet to come to their devices.

Here's how you can use it

While watching a video in full-screen mode, a small icon appears. On pressing this button you can dock the video into a smaller size and browse through the timeline. This video can be shifted from one place to another.

In other news, Twitter recently lost a big chunk of users in its bid to remove fake accounts. In the months of May and June, it removed over 70 million fake accounts. A few days ago, it began the process of removing fake accounts from user's follower list as well. This included former US President Barrack Obama and current US President Donald Trump. While Twitter stood brave and defended saying that the removal of fake accounts would not affect its struggling user growth, those like Donald Trump and Obama saw a decrease in the number of followers in millions.