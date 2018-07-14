Saturday, July 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 July, 2018 16:05 IST

Twitter's new multitasking tool lets you see videos and browse at the same time

You can watch videos and read other tweets at the same time on Twitter.

Twitter seems to be finally catching up with times and realising its true potential of being a source of news and viral videos.

According to the Twitter Videos handle, the microblogging website is giving its Android users the ability to dock videos on your screen while you browse through your timeline. You can watch videos and read other tweets at the same time.

If you do not see this feature, Twitter could be rolling the feature out in batches. iOS users, on the other hand, may have to wait for sometime, as it is yet to come to their devices.

Here's how you can use it

While watching a video in full-screen mode, a small icon appears. On pressing this button you can dock the video into a smaller size and browse through the timeline. This video can be shifted from one place to another.

In other news, Twitter recently lost a big chunk of users in its bid to remove fake accounts. In the months of May and June, it removed over 70 million fake accounts. A few days ago, it began the process of removing fake accounts from user's follower list as well. This included former US President Barrack Obama and current US President Donald Trump. While Twitter stood brave and defended saying that the removal of fake accounts would not affect its struggling user growth, those like Donald Trump and Obama saw a decrease in the number of followers in millions.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

Twitter

Trump and Obama lose followers on Twitter as it removes fake accounts

Jul 12, 2018

Twitter

Removal of fake accounts does not affect its user metrics, says Twitter

Jul 10, 2018

Twitter

Twitter's suspension of 70 mn fake accounts may hit its struggling user growth

Jul 07, 2018

Donald Trump pressed aides on Venezuela invasion in 2017, held unofficial discussions with Latin American allies, says US official

Jul 05, 2018

NewsTracker

US judge Dolly Gee rejects Donald Trump administration's 'cynical' request to allow long-term detention of migrant families

Jul 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump hails US and Britain ties as 'very very strong'; Theresa May says will discuss 'real opportunities' on trade deal

Jul 13, 2018

science

Cancer Research

Cancer cells re-engineered with CRISPR to destroy other tumour cells

Jul 13, 2018

Neutrinos

Cosmic 'ghost particle' found to have originated from a huge, spinning black hole

Jul 13, 2018

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018