tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 10:06 IST

Twitter’s like button’s days may be numbered, CEO wants to ‘get rid of it soon’

But don’t freak out yet, apparently there is not any “timeline” on this change yet.

Twitter may be getting rid of the like button soon, but it’s not what you think.

Twitter CEO apparently isn’t too fond of the heart-shaped like button and wants to get rid of it soon.

Representational image.

According to a recent report by The Telegraph, at a Twitter event last week, the company CEO Jack Dorsey said he “wasn’t a fan of the heart-shaped button” and “would be getting rid of it soon.”

This news, of course, travelled fast, and people took it as an immediate threat to the numbered days of the like button. Many started to complain about the possible change, and noted that the button lets them support the posts they like, and it is a very quick and easy way of communication.

When Twitter saw people freaking out, Twitter pushed back against the report, denying any immediate plans to change how Likes work on the network. “There’s no timeline,” Twitter communications VP Brandon Borrman wrote. “It’s not happening ‘soon.’”

This isn’t the first time Dorsey showed interest in making changes to the Like button on Twitter. Back in August, Dorsey said he was experimenting with new features on Twitter and redesigning features, including the “like” button.

