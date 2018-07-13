We are soon going to see a lot of ads in the Explore tab on Twitter.

A while ago, Twitter shrank its Moments feature and clubbed it inside a renamed Explore tab, wherein it is now testing what it calls the ‘Promoted Trend Spotlight ads’.

According to a report by TechCrunch, these spotlights ads “put a big visual banner equipped with a GIF or image background atop Explore for the first two times you visit that day before settling back into the Trends list, with the first batch coming from Disney in the US.”

Basically, if advertisers take over the tab where we usually go for our trending topics, there is a chance that we will miss out on a lot of the news. Which is actually the only purpose of Twitter right now. The TechCrunch report also mentions that new ads may lead to the demotion of organic content in the Explore tab.

However from Twitter’s perspective, because these ads will include GIFs and dedicated visual backgrounds, they will be more attractive as compared to the current ads, and will consequently earn them more revenue.

The Promoted Trend Spotlight ads will be in addition to the existing Promoted Trend ads that we currently see in the explore tab. Which means, going forward, both these kinds of ads will exist. Like we mentioned earlier, lots and lots of ads in Twitter’s future.