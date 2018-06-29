Twitter said on Thursday its Product Head, Ed Ho will be stepping down and named former live-streaming service Periscope’s Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour as his replacement.

The social network said Ho was stepping down from the role for personal reasons and that he would continue as an adviser in a part-time capacity.

Ho's stepping down a day after Twitter introduced tougher policies in place to address the problem of increasing spam accounts and trolls on its platform. The move should see some users losing fake followers globally.