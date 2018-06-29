Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
Twitter's Ed Ho steps down as product head citing personal reasons

Periscope’s Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour will be Twitter's new product head.

Twitter said on Thursday its Product Head, Ed Ho will be stepping down and named former live-streaming service Periscope’s Chief Executive Officer Kayvon Beykpour as his replacement.

Representational image. Reuters

The social network said Ho was stepping down from the role for personal reasons and that he would continue as an adviser in a part-time capacity.

Ho's stepping down a day after Twitter introduced tougher policies in place to address the problem of increasing spam accounts and trolls on its platform. The move should see some users losing fake followers globally.

