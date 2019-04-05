tech2 News Staff

Twitter has been testing the 'Labels' feature on its beta platform for some time and now it appears the feature is going out of beta and coming to the main platform.

The feature would tag every person on a Twitter thread to create transparency. For example, if someone tweets about something and mentions someone in the tweet, the person who is mentioned gets a label called "mentioned" when they reply to the tweet. The person who tweeted gets the label "author" if they reply to their tweet.

"We want it to be easy to follow and join conversations on Twitter. We're testing out 'Labels' on replies: Author, Mentioned and Following," Twitter announced on 4 April.

As per Social Media Today, Twitter has usage data collected by various feedback reports which have contributed to this feature. There is also a colour coded version of 'Labels' being tested on the beta-test app.

In more news, Twitter said on 4 April it has stopped blocking French government ads calling on people to vote after it came under fire from authorities for being overzealous in applying a law aimed at banning fake news.

The social media company modified its policy after executives met with French government officials, saying it has now decided to authorize such ads “after many exchanges.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.