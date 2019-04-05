Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter's beta feature 'Label' now rolling out on to the main platform

The feature would tag every person on a Twitter thread to create transparency.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 21:03:42 IST

Twitter has been testing the 'Labels' feature on its beta platform for some time and now it appears the feature is going out of beta and coming to the main platform.

Twitters beta feature Label now rolling out on to the main platform

Twitter logo . Reuters

The feature would tag every person on a Twitter thread to create transparency. For example, if someone tweets about something and mentions someone in the tweet, the person who is mentioned gets a label called "mentioned" when they reply to the tweet. The person who tweeted gets the label "author" if they reply to their tweet.

"We want it to be easy to follow and join conversations on Twitter. We're testing out 'Labels' on replies: Author, Mentioned and Following," Twitter announced on 4 April.

As per Social Media Today, Twitter has usage data collected by various feedback reports which have contributed to this feature. There is also a colour coded version of 'Labels' being tested on the beta-test app.

In more news, Twitter said on 4 April it has stopped blocking French government ads calling on people to vote after it came under fire from authorities for being overzealous in applying a law aimed at banning fake news.

The social media company modified its policy after executives met with French government officials, saying it has now decided to authorize such ads “after many exchanges.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics


also see

Twitter

Twitter may pull Trump's offensive tweets as it plans to label posts that break rules

Mar 29, 2019
Twitter may pull Trump's offensive tweets as it plans to label posts that break rules
Twitter birthday prank will get you locked out of your account says the company

Twitter

Twitter birthday prank will get you locked out of your account says the company

Mar 27, 2019
WhatsApp Forwarding Info, Frequently Forwarded spotted in beta update, Short Link arriving on iOS

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Forwarding Info, Frequently Forwarded spotted in beta update, Short Link arriving on iOS

Mar 23, 2019
Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS users

Twitter

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS users

Mar 29, 2019
Jack Dorsey sent out the first tweet 13 years ago today: Here's how to find yours

Twitter

Jack Dorsey sent out the first tweet 13 years ago today: Here's how to find yours

Mar 22, 2019
Here's how to enable dark mode on Twitter for iOS and Facebook's Messenger

Dark mode

Here's how to enable dark mode on Twitter for iOS and Facebook's Messenger

Mar 29, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019