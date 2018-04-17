Update: The popular micro-blogging site is up and running in India as of 8:00 PM IST.

Micro-blogging network, Twitter is down across the globe. The service went offline at around 7:28 PM IST and has been offline since then.

Users across the globe have reportedly been either logged out of their mobile apps or are simply seeing a message on their browsers that reads, "Something is technically wrong."

According to the website Down Detector that tracks a number of web services, the service started facing issues in India at 7:28 PM.

The Sun, reported that service initially went offline in the UK at around 2:50 PM after which it quickly came back online at 2:58 PM only to go down at 3:01 PM UK time.

As per Down Detector map, service have gone offline in a number of countries including countries like the UK, parts of Europe, Japan, parts of South America.

The services are currently offline for on all platforms including the desktop website, Android, iPad and iPhone apps.