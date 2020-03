Reuters

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Monday it is withdrawing revenue and operating income forecast for the first quarter of 2020, citing the growing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

