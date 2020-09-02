Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter will now tell you why a topic is trending; the update is now live on iOS and Android

Twitter is rolling out pinned tweets and short descriptions to help users understand why something is trending.


FP TrendingSep 02, 2020 15:59:20 IST

Twitter trends essentially show the hot topics around the world that are keeping internet users occupied. However, often unexplained names and activities start to trend like wildfire and people joining in later have no idea why. Like Twitter states, the question “why is this trending?” was tweeted more than half a million times in the last year.

Now the micro-blogging site is attempting to explain trends better. According to a blog by the company, pinned tweets and short descriptions will be rolled out to help users understand why something is trending almost immediately.

Twitter will now tell you why a topic is trending; the update is now live on iOS and Android

Image: twitter

Hence, from now on, certain trends will have a “representative tweet” pinned to them along with a description box that explains the trend. The update went live for Twitter on iOS and Android from 1 September and the firm said that it will be rolled out in the web version soon.

As per the blog post, a combination of algorithms and Twitter’s curation team determine if a Tweet represents a trend by evaluating if it is very reflective of the trend and popular.

Explaining how a representative tweet will be chosen, Frank Oppong, Twitter product manager, and Liz Lee, the Product Trust Partner, said that tweets that are not “potentially abusive, spam, or posted by accounts trying to take advantage of our system” and that explain the trend well will be chosen.

This update is currently available in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

According to the team, the development will bring more clarity to the conversation, and add more context to trends over the course of time.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts

Aug 20, 2020
Google Assistant can now record and send audio messages to your contacts
Google Duo will soon allow users to place video calls on Android TVs

Google Duo

Google Duo will soon allow users to place video calls on Android TVs

Aug 28, 2020
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price, launch date leaked

Gaming console

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price, launch date leaked

Aug 19, 2020
Nokia 5.3 to launch in India soon, confirms company: All we know about the smartphone

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 to launch in India soon, confirms company: All we know about the smartphone

Aug 19, 2020
Poco's upcoming smartphone may reportedly feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display

Poco

Poco's upcoming smartphone may reportedly feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display

Aug 24, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020