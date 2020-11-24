Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

At present, when users try to share a retweet, Twitter opens a window to compose a quote tweet instead of immediately sharing the tweet with followers.


FP TrendingNov 24, 2020 14:24:26 IST

Twitter will now show a warning if one tries to retweet a tweet that the company has labelled as being misleading. Twitter announced the new functionality and added that such prompts have decreased Quote Tweets of misleading content by 29 percent. They shared, "Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital, "adding, "These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29 percent so we're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet."

Twitter will now show warning to users if they try to retweet flagged tweets

Twitter to now show warning if you retweet misleading tweet

According to a report in The Verge, ahead of the 2020 election in the US, Twitter began showing a warning for retweeting a misleading tweet. Twitter is now planning to expand the functionality and is rolling it out on the web and iOS globally this week. The functionality is slated to come to Android in the coming weeks.

The report adds that warnings ahead of retweets are not the only restrictions Twitter has put in place to reduce spread of misinformation. At present, when users try to share a retweet, Twitter opens a window to compose a quote tweet instead of immediately sharing the tweet with followers. However, users are not compelled to write anything and can just hit the 'Retweet' button in the compose window.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix

Nov 23, 2020
Twitter bug causes Fleets to be visible even after 24 hours, company working on a fix
Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

NewsTracker

Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

Nov 13, 2020
Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Twitter Fleets

Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Nov 18, 2020
Tweets against Thackerays: Mumbai court grants bail to Sameet Thakkar

NewsTracker

Tweets against Thackerays: Mumbai court grants bail to Sameet Thakkar

Nov 16, 2020
Twitter apologises in writing for showing Ladakh in China, vows to fix error by 30 November

NewsTracker

Twitter apologises in writing for showing Ladakh in China, vows to fix error by 30 November

Nov 18, 2020
Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on day of swearing-in; tweets from Trump's tenure to be archived

NewsTracker

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on day of swearing-in; tweets from Trump's tenure to be archived

Nov 22, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020