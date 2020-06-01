Monday, June 01, 2020Back to
Twitter now lets you schedule tweets, save them as drafts on web app: How it works

Here are the simple steps on how you can save and retrieve a drafted tweet on the Twitter web.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 18:01:06 IST

Microblogging site Twitter has introduced two new features for its web app. Now users can save a tweet before sending it and also schedule a time for it to be automatically posted. The company announced that these features will be available to users in the web application and not the mobile phone version for now at least.

According to Twitter, while typing in a new tweet, you will see a calendar icon beside the emoji icon at the bottom of the window. Click on that and select the date and time when you would like to tweet the post. Using this will be similar to scheduling a tweet via TweetDeck.

Representational Image.

Users can now also save drafts of unfinished tweets. Follow these steps to try it:

How to save drafts of unfinished tweets

Step 1: Write something in the compose box

Step 2: Click on the cross icon at the top left corner of the window.

Step 3: Click on 'save' option and secure your thought for later!

How to retrieve the drafted tweet

Step 1: Open the compose window and click on the option ‘Unsent Tweets’

Step 2: Select the draft you would like to send out

Step 3: Edit the draft and post it.

Earlier, Twitter had introduced the scheduling feature for only a select group of web users. This move will come in handy for frequent users of social media platforms like online influencers and news sites.

Apart from making the work of timely tweeting easier, the feature will also help people who work via tweets.

According to Twitter, the drafts saved on the web version of the app will be synced to the desktop only. The same goes for mobile devices. Hence, you will have to use mobile phone to access the draft through the phone version of the app.

