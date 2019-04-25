Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
Twitter will let you report tweets aimed at misleading voters; to roll out on 25 April in India

Twitter will roll out the new feature in India on 25 April and in the EU on 29 April.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 09:11:55 IST

Twitter is rolling out a new feature which will let you report on anyone trying to mislead Twitter users when it comes to voting related information.

This new reporting feature will be present in the Report Tweet menu. It will roll out in India on 25 April (to be used during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019) and in the EU on 29 April (for the upcoming European Parliament Elections in the last week of May). It will eventually roll out to other geographies.

Twitter will let you report tweets aimed at misleading voters; to roll out on 25 April in India

Image: Twitter

How do I report a tweet which is deliberately misleading?

On the app:
* Select report Tweet from drop down menu
* Select “it’s misleading about voting”
* Select the option that best tells us how the Tweet is misleading about voting
* Submit your report.

On the desktop:
* Select report Tweet from drop down menu
* Select “it’s misleading about voting”
* Select the option that best tells us how the Tweet is misleading about voting
* Submit your report.

via GIPHY

What kind of content falls under this Report Tweet function?

Twitter wants to ensure that its platform isn't misused during elections. So any attempt to deliberately misleading voters will fall under the gambit of this new feature.

The following three content buckets will be in violation of Twitter policy and eligible to be reported.

* Any misleading information about how to vote, how to register to vote or information such as you can vote by a Tweet, SMS, email or phone
* Any misleading information about requirements for voting including identification requirements
* Any misleading information about the date and timings of elections

"Any attempts to undermine the process of registering to vote or engaging in the electoral process is contrary to our company's core values," wrote Twitter in its blog post.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


