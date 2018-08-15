Tech giants Twitter on Tuesday unveiled three special emojis for the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, starting on 19 August.

In celebration of the biggest sports event in Asia, Twitter has launched three special emojis in the shape of the official Asian Games logo, a torch that symbolises the energy of Asia and the three mascots.

The new emojis will be available until the month of October.

Asiad, also known as Asian Games is multi-sport event where athletes from all Asian countries participate. The first Asian Games took place in 1951 in New Delhi, India.