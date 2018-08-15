Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 15 August, 2018 15:02 IST

Twitter unveils three emojis related to the upcoming Asian Games 2018 mascots

The new Asian Games emojis will be available until the month of October.

Tech giants Twitter on Tuesday unveiled three special emojis for the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, starting on 19 August.

In celebration of the biggest sports event in Asia, Twitter has launched three special emojis in the shape of the official Asian Games logo, a torch that symbolises the energy of Asia and the three mascots.

Asian Games 2018 mascots. Reuters.

The new emojis will be available until the month of October.

Asiad, also known as Asian Games is multi-sport event where athletes from all Asian countries participate. The first Asian Games took place in 1951 in New Delhi, India.

