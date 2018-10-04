Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 09:58 IST

Twitter turns a bit like its Lite version app with a new ‘Data Saver’ mode

Twitter is currently testing the features with few users on both iOS and Android.

Twitter is to updating its main app to be a little more like its Lite app. In an update that is expected to be rolled out to all by the week, Twitter is introducing a feature called Data Saver mode, which would allow users to set their regular Twitter app in optimal data usage, instead of having to download a separate Lite app for that.

Till now, this feature was only available for the Twitter Lite app, Twitter mobile site, and the Twitter app for Windows.

The Twitter app on iOS.

As of now, the new feature has broadly reached most iOS and Android users, and the ones who haven’t should be able to see the Data Saver mode on their Twitter app by the end of this week.

But what does the Data Saver mode, and why do I need it?

As the name suggests, hopping on the Data Saver mode will help you use your data sustainably. The app will automatically put a limitation on itself to consume your data.

Here's how to enable the Data Saver mode.

When enabled, images will load in lower quality and videos won’t autoplay. If you’re browsing Twitter and want to see an image appear in higher quality, you can tap on the three-top menu and pick “Load High Quality” to change the setting on that particular piece of content. So that, only when you decide and choose will the app consumer that extra data.

In order to use the Data Saver mode, head to the Settings and toggle the option on or off.

Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit


