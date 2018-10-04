Twitter is to updating its main app to be a little more like its Lite app. In an update that is expected to be rolled out to all by the week, Twitter is introducing a feature called Data Saver mode, which would allow users to set their regular Twitter app in optimal data usage, instead of having to download a separate Lite app for that.

Till now, this feature was only available for the Twitter Lite app, Twitter mobile site, and the Twitter app for Windows.

As of now, the new feature has broadly reached most iOS and Android users, and the ones who haven’t should be able to see the Data Saver mode on their Twitter app by the end of this week.

Reduce your data usage with data saver mode on Twitter for iOS and Android.📱 When turned on, images will load in lower quality, and videos won't autoplay. When you want to view images in higher quality, tap the more icon and select "Load High Quality". — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 3, 2018

But what does the Data Saver mode, and why do I need it?

As the name suggests, hopping on the Data Saver mode will help you use your data sustainably. The app will automatically put a limitation on itself to consume your data.

When enabled, images will load in lower quality and videos won’t autoplay. If you’re browsing Twitter and want to see an image appear in higher quality, you can tap on the three-top menu and pick “Load High Quality” to change the setting on that particular piece of content. So that, only when you decide and choose will the app consumer that extra data.

In order to use the Data Saver mode, head to the Settings and toggle the option on or off.