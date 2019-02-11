Monday, February 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter to work on agreeable date to set up meeting between Jack Dorsey and govt panel

Twitter cited the unavailability of top officials as the reason for not making it to the panel meeting.

tech2 News Staff Feb 11, 2019 13:28:14 IST

After failing to appear for a panel meeting summoned by the parliamentary committee on information technology, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other Twitter executives have come under a lot of fire from the government.

While the parliamentary committee is considering ways of sending a "strong" message after the snub, Twitter has stated that the social media giant is ready to settle on "mutually agreeable" dates when Dorsey is available.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter. Reuters

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter. Reuters

However, Twitter citing the unavailability of top officials as the primary reason for not making it to the panel meeting does fall somewhat flat as the social media giant was given 10 days to prepare for the meeting. The meeting date, which was initially set for 7 February, was also deferred to 11 February, to allow Twitter India more time.

The panel had summoned representatives of Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to be present before it on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the issue of “safeguarding citizens’ rights on social media/online news platforms”.

Twitter on Saturday said it is ready to appear before the committee with company officials from its India office.

A member of the parliamentary committee talking to the Economic Times said, “The letter clearly indicated that the Indian representatives (of Twitter) do not have the authority to frame a policy or (looking into) its enforcement. The committee, thus, felt it futile to interact with such representatives and decided to interact with the company’s CEO or his deputy.”

As per a report by the Times of India, Twitter India could be anticipating allegations of having anti-right-wing political leanings and selectively blocking handles on grounds of policy violation. The social media company has stated that none of its actions is biased and that each decision is taken on a "case to case" basis.

Meenakshi Lekhi, a Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi also weighed in on the controversy, saying, "In this situation, if Twitter is disrespecting established institution of Parliament, then there are repercussions. If there is any violation of any sort, then there are repercussions to those violations."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

Internet Freedom

#ProtestAgainstTwitter misses a more clear, present danger to our Internet freedom

Feb 10, 2019

Twitter

After Twitter refuses to appear at parliamentary panel, government mulls action

Feb 10, 2019

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says editing feature for tweets may come to platform soon

Feb 04, 2019

FaceTime

Apple to issue software patch later this week to fix FaceTime privacy bug

Jan 29, 2019

self-regulatory code

Self-regulatory online content code may not serve interests of Indian consumers, creators

Jan 31, 2019

social media

Major internet lobby group criticises govt plans to regulate social media content

Feb 03, 2019

science

Genetic Engineering

Can genetically engineered trees help save the world's disappearing forests?

Feb 11, 2019

Cancer Cure

Scientist finds cure for HPV infection, cervical cancer after 20 years of trying

Feb 11, 2019

Gene Editing

University of California wins patent for pioneering CRISPR gene editing technology

Feb 11, 2019

Galaxy Collision

Two neighbouring galaxies are coming at our Milky Way in 4.5 billion years

Feb 11, 2019