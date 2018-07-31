Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 14:45 IST

Twitter to suspend accounts posting abusive comments on Periscope repeatedly

Twitter to remove suspicious accounts which repeatedly post abusive comments on livestreams.

Twitter is on a cleaning spree. After removing nearly 70 million bots and fake accounts in May and June, it is now suspending accounts which are known to post abusive comments on Periscope’s live stream.

According to Periscope’s Medium blog post, to make live videos a safe experience online, Twitter will work with Periscope to remove suspicious accounts which are known to repeatedly post abusive comments on livestreams.

Twitter.

Twitter.

Until now, as per Periscope’s moderation policy when a comment was marked as spam, abusive, or offending, it would send these comments for group voting. Here, random users would be sent those comments to check. If the majority had decided that the comment was indeed abusive, the commentator would be suspended from the conversation.

But that does not mean that it would suspend the user from commenting on other live videos. Therefore, making the online experience unsafe.

However, from 10 August onwards, Periscope and Twitter will not only suspend the commentator, if it finds that the person is a repeat offender, their accounts will also be suspended.

This looks like a cleanliness drive for Twitter, as it has selected two academic projects whose purpose is to measure the 'health' of conversations on Twitter. It could be one of its ways to curb online extremism, abuse and harassment.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

Healthy Conversation

Twitter selects academics to measure the 'health' of public conversation

Jul 31, 2018

Twitter

Twitter sees 15 percent decline in early trading after a steep fall in MAUs

Jul 27, 2018

Twitter API

Twitter removed 1,43,000 ‘bad apps’ in 3 months that violated its policies

Jul 25, 2018

Twitter

Trump accuses Twitter of 'shadow banning' accounts of fellow Republicans

Jul 27, 2018

Facebook

Social media companies deny charges of filtering content for political reasons

Jul 18, 2018

shadow banning

Twitter calls 'shadow banning' a technical problem, after accused of political bias

Jul 27, 2018

science

Dolphins

It's a dolphin, not a wholphin, say scientists on discovery of rare hybrid species

Jul 31, 2018

Space

Scientists detect first radioactive molecule in space from 17th century explosion

Jul 31, 2018

Space Talk

Postcards from space: Why do photographs clicked in space have no stars behind?

Jul 31, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Robot learns life-like moves from simulation without being programmed to

Jul 31, 2018