Indo-Asian News Service 01 September, 2018 13:47 IST

Twitter to soon rollout Facebook-like threaded conversations, status indicator

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently teased working on a bunch of new "interesting features".

Twitter is planning to roll out threaded conversations like Facebook along with status indicators -- showing who else is online among your followers -- on its platform.

In a tweet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that the micro-blogging platform will soon get interesting updates.

"Playing with some new Twitter features: presence (who else is on Twitter right now?) and threading (easier to read convos)," Dorsey tweeted, along with some samples.

The "presence" feature will make it easier to engage with those you follow who are online at the moment.

The "threading" feature would allow users to follow a conversation in a threaded manner.

Twitter's Head of Product Sarah Haider also tweeted, saying she "would definitely want you to have full control over sharing your presence."

"Hey Twitter. We've been playing with some rough features to make it feel more conversational here. Presence and reply threading. Still early and iterating on these ideas. Thoughts?" Haider tweeted.

