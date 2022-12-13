Tuesday, December 13, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter to remove legacy verified badges in coming months, only Twitter Blue subscribers to get verified marks

Elon Musk also called the previous process through which Twitter’s verified badges were awarded as corrupt and nonsensical, because of which legacy verified badges will be removed in the coming months.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 13, 2022 17:55:06 IST

Twitter will be removing all older, verified legacy blue checkmarks from various profiles over the next couple of months. Calling the previous process through which verification badges were awarded as corrupt and nonsensical, Elon Musk tweeted that legacy verified badges will hold no value.

Twitter to remove legacy verified badges in coming months, only Twitter Blue subscribers to get verified marks

Elon Musk also called the previous process through which Twitter’s verification badges were awarded as corrupt and nonsensical, because of which legacy verified badges will be removed in the coming months. Image Credit: Twitter

Before Musk bought Twitter, checkmarks were used to verify individuals and entities as active, authentic and notable accounts of interest. On Monday, the social media platform relaunched its Twitter Blue subscription plan after a dicey first attempt. The subscription gives anyone willing to shell out $8 per month (or $11 per month on iOS) a blue checkmark next to their name, fewer ads on their timeline, boosted posts and other features.

For the last couple of weeks, many verified blue badge holders have been seeing a pop-up when they click on their blue checkmark that reads, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

Twitter is still working out the kinks of this controversial revenue stream. The company also just updated its terms to specify that users will be required to verify phone numbers before purchasing Twitter Blue. Users also won’t be able to change their username, display name or profile picture seven days prior to buying the plan.

The new plan for Twitter is to issue badges in three different colours – gold, grey and blue, along with labels where it would be necessary. For example, the golden badge will be for companies and other organisations, whereas the grey badge will be reserved for government agencies. The existing blue badge will be reserved for individuals, whether they are a celebrity or not.

Twitter has also warned that if paying subscribers of Twitter do change any of these identifiers, their blue check will be taken away from them and they will have to apply again so that Twitter can re-verify them. That extra-cautious move seems to be the result of the initial rollout of Twitter Blue, which resulted in rampant, and often hilarious, account impersonations.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter to charge $11 for Twitter Blue and Twitter Verified Badges, to offset Apple’s commission

Dec 09, 2022
Twitter to charge $11 for Twitter Blue and Twitter Verified Badges, to offset Apple’s commission
You may now soon be able to write longer tweets, increasing word limit to 1000 characters 'on to-do list': Elon Musk

NewsTracker

You may now soon be able to write longer tweets, increasing word limit to 1000 characters 'on to-do list': Elon Musk

Nov 29, 2022
After 'Twitter Files', new feature to be rolled out to let users know if they have been 'shadowbanned'

NewsTracker

After 'Twitter Files', new feature to be rolled out to let users know if they have been 'shadowbanned'

Dec 09, 2022
Elon Musk reportedly threatens to fire and sue Twitter employees who leak information to the press

Twitter

Elon Musk reportedly threatens to fire and sue Twitter employees who leak information to the press

Dec 12, 2022
'Both social media company and crime scene': Elon Musk's latest comments on Twitter spark row

NewsTracker

'Both social media company and crime scene': Elon Musk's latest comments on Twitter spark row

Dec 12, 2022
As Musk creates 'office bedrooms', Japanese Flamingo boxes come into the limelight: What are they?

As Musk creates 'office bedrooms', Japanese Flamingo boxes come into the limelight: What are they?

Dec 12, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022