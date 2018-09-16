Sunday, September 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 September, 2018 13:32 IST

Twitter to now show live streams and broadcasts on top of your timeline

Twitter has also launched an audio-only broadcasting feature so your followers can hear, but not see you.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter will now show live streams and broadcasts right on top of your timeline.

Twitter-logo-eye-Reuters-720

"We're making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline," the company tweeted.

The new feature will include breaking news, personalities, and sports.

"Catch breaking news, your favourite personalities, and can't-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android," said Twitter.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Saturday, among the updates, Twitter said it's now "also supporting audio-only live broadcasts, as well as through its sister broadcast service Periscope".

Last month, Twitter discontinued its app for iOS 9 and lower versions.

Twitter has also launched an audio-only broadcasting feature so your followers can hear, but not see you.

The new feature is currenyly publicly available for all iOS users of the main Twitter app and its live-streaming app Periscope.

To use the "audio-only broadcast" option, users need to update their app and go to the "Go Live" button on the compose screen.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Twitter redesign

Twitter testing redesign for desktop to add night mode, data-saving mode, more

Sep 07, 2018

YouTube

YouTube rolls out new settings in Kids app to showcase popular music, videos

Sep 16, 2018

Twitter

Twitter now allows audio-only broadcasts, feature's currently only on iOS

Sep 08, 2018

Gboard

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

Sep 15, 2018

Skype

Skype drops Snapchat-like Highlights feature for a more clutter-free experience

Sep 03, 2018

Google Chrome

Google Chrome celebrates 10th anniversary with major redesign and new features

Sep 05, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018