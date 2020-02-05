Reuters

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would start labelling tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media, as social media platforms brace for a potential onslaught of misinformation around the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The platforms have been under pressure to tackle the emerging threat of "deepfake" videos that use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic fabricated videos.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.