Indo-Asian News Service 18 October, 2018 11:46 IST

Twitter to highlight and let users know when a bad tweet is taken down

When a tweet has to be deleted, a Twitter notice will state its unavailability as it violated rules.

Twitter will now highlight when it takes an action on a bad tweet, making its over 330 million users understand that the tweet was forcibly taken down and not deleted by its user owing to public outrage.

According to the micro-blogging platform, once it requires a tweet to be deleted, it will display a notice stating that the tweet is unavailable because it violated the Twitter rules.

Representational Image

It will also show a link to the rules and an article that provides more detail on how it enforces them, the company said in a blog post on 17 October.

"This notice will be displayed on both the account's profile and the specific Tweet for 14 days after the Tweet is deleted. You'll see this change rolling out to both the app and on Twitter.com in the coming weeks," said Twitter product manager Sam Toizer.

Twitter has also got feedback that users don't want to continue seeing tweets they have reported.

"Starting today [17 October], once you've reported a tweet, it will be hidden behind a notice like the one below. If there's a need to see the Tweet you reported, you can tap the notice to view it," Toizer informed.

Since early 2017, Twitter has brought more than 100 changes or experiments, made more than a dozen policy updates, expanded its teams and enforcement to build a safer platform.

