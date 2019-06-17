tech2 News Staff

Twitter has announced that it will be bringing back "Twitter to Mac" with help from Apple's Project Catalyst for macOS 10.15 Catalina. This is a new project announced by Apple at WWDC 2019 to help developers port their iOS apps into Mac.

As per a report by The Verge, Twitter said that it had made an announcement during Apple’s WWDC conference last week that this new Twitter app for macOS would be coming out this fall. It is said to support features like dark mode, keyboard shortcuts, multiple windows, and notifications.

The app was first disbanded by Twitter last year after giving out very sporadic updates and ultimately telling users to use the web version instead of the app.

Commenting on the re-launch of the Twitter app on macOS, the company said in a post "We are excited that Project Catalyst will enable us to bring Twitter back to the Mac by leveraging our existing iOS codebase. We'll also be able to add native Mac features on top of our existing iPad experience while keeping our maintenance efficient as we continue to improve this shared codebase in the years to come."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.