Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter throws light on rationale behind labelling tweets; tech-rights group files suit to stop Trump's social media order

Twitter also issued a detailed thread outlining its policies and principles and their enforcement process while highlighting controversial tweets.


FP StaffJun 04, 2020 00:19:50 IST

Amid the ongoing spat between US president Donald Trump and Twitter after the latter flagged a post by the American president on the ongoing protests against the murder of an African-American man named George Floyd, the social media platform on Wednesday posted a detailed thread outlining its policies and principles and their enforcement process while highlighting controversial tweets.

Trump had tweeted saying, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to the ongoing unrest in the US following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Twitter had flagged the post for "glorifying violence."

Twitter throws light on rationale behind labelling tweets; tech-rights group files suit to stop Trumps social media order

Representational image. Reuters

Twitter had also earlier added fact-check links to two of Trump's tweets, enraging Trump.

Trump had responded by signing an executive order aimed at stripping social media giants like Twitter and Facebook of legal immunity for the content posted by third-party users.

"We believe that healthy public conversation is an important element to enable the achievement of Universal Human Rights for all," the platform said through its handle Twitter Safety on Wednesday, detailing its process to flag inappropriate content.

The platform said that its process was based on providing context to tweets and not fact-checking them. It also said that it does not try to address all misinformation but prioritises on the basis on certain criteria.

The company also said that it focuses on issues of civic integrity an public health as it believes that these are contemporary matters of importance.

The social media platform on Wednesday also sought to throw light on the purpose behind labelling tweets.

"We also believe it’s important people can read and speak about what world leaders say, even if they violate our rules,"said Twitter.

Last week, the White House's official account pointed to a 22 May tweet by Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and accused the social media app of allowing "terrorists, dictators, and foreign propagandists to abuse its platform".

"We will continue to be transparent in how we make our decisions and be open with our rationale on how we label certain Tweets. Publicly sharing our work is core to everything we do. If we can’t explain and be confident in our determination, we will not label a Tweet," it said.

Trumps order violates First Amendment, claims tech-rights body

Centre for Democracy and Technology (CDT), a tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday filed a suit to stop Trump's executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and presses curbs on free expression.

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump's executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president's tweets, which CDT said is Twitter's right as a private company.

More broadly, the order is trying to curb speech of all online platforms and people "by demonstrating the willingness to use government authority to retaliate against those who criticise the government", news agency AP quoted the CDT as saying.

"The government cannot and should not force online intermediaries into moderating speech according to the president's whims," said Alexandra Givens, CDT's CEO, in a statement emailed to AP. The organisation filed the federal suit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Trump's social media order had come under criticism from various sources. Tech industry groups had said it was bad for innovation and speech. Civil rights and libertarian organisations and the US Chamber of Commerce had also criticised it.

With inputs from AP

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

After Twitter flags fresh Donald Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence', White House points to Khamenei's use of social media app

May 30, 2020
After Twitter flags fresh Donald Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence', White House points to Khamenei's use of social media app
Twitter is 'interfering' in the US election, 'stifling' free speech, says US President Donald Trump

Twitter

Twitter is 'interfering' in the US election, 'stifling' free speech, says US President Donald Trump

May 27, 2020
George Floyd protests: Curfew imposed, more police personnel deployed in New York City as protesters loot stores across Manhattan

NewsTracker

George Floyd protests: Curfew imposed, more police personnel deployed in New York City as protesters loot stores across Manhattan

Jun 03, 2020
Despite Trump's recent executive orders, Twitter is not backing down on deploying its policies against the US president

Twitter

Despite Trump's recent executive orders, Twitter is not backing down on deploying its policies against the US president

May 29, 2020
After Facebook staff walkout, CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts

Facebook

After Facebook staff walkout, CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts

Jun 03, 2020
Taylor Swift's response to Donald Trump over Minnesota protests becomes singer's most liked tweet

Buzz Patrol

Taylor Swift's response to Donald Trump over Minnesota protests becomes singer's most liked tweet

Jun 01, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020