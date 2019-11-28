tech2 News Staff

Conversations on Twitter look weird and when there are too many replies to the original tweet, it gets more cluttered. To fight that, Twitter introduced a thin grey line to denote a continuous conversation and then started working on a separate prototype app for iOS called Twttr to test radical ideas. Some of those ideas were pushed to the main Twitter app and now, some of the new features are being seen on the web interface.

Spotted by popular reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is testing a conversation tree layout on the web client. It’s similar to how the conversations were visible on Twttr that takes the form of message boards, or Reddit to give you a popular example.

Twitter continues working on Conversation Tree now with the ability to focus a specific tweet, even from a permalink pic.twitter.com/CVadSqbFDP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 26, 2019

Conversations appear to be threaded that give a detailed view of the flow so that it’s easier to follow a single conversation rather than getting confused with other replies. Tapping on replies adjusts the threads accordingly to retain the flow. Opening any of the replies on a different tab will still show the previous replies in the same layout.

Twitter confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s planning to roll out the feature next year. A spokesperson told them that only the best features from Twttr will make it to the final product, whether it’s on the app or web.

