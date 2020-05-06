Wednesday, May 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter tests telling users their tweet replies may be offensive

By Elizabeth Culliford (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will test sending users a prompt when they reply to a tweet using "offensive or hurtful language," in an effort to clean up conversations on the social media platform, the company said in a tweet on Tuesday. When users hit "send" on their reply, they will be told if the words in their tweet are similar to those in posts that have been reported, and asked if they would like to revise it or not. Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up hateful and abusive content on its platform, which are policed by users flagging rule-breaking tweets and by technology


ReutersMay 06, 2020 00:16:31 IST

Twitter tests telling users their tweet replies may be offensive

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will test sending users a prompt when they reply to a tweet using "offensive or hurtful language," in an effort to clean up conversations on the social media platform, the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

When users hit "send" on their reply, they will be told if the words in their tweet are similar to those in posts that have been reported, and asked if they would like to revise it or not.

Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up hateful and abusive content on its platform, which are policed by users flagging rule-breaking tweets and by technology.

"We're trying to encourage people to rethink their behavior and rethink their language before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret," Sunita Saligram, Twitter's global head of site policy for trust and safety, said in an interview with Reuters.

Twitter's policies do not allow users to target individuals with slurs, racist or sexist tropes, or degrading content.

The company took action against almost 396,000 accounts under its abuse policies and more than 584,000 accounts under its hateful conduct policies between January and June of last year, according to its transparency report.

Asked whether the experiment would instead give users a playbook to find loopholes in Twitter's rules on offensive language, Saligram said that it was targeted at the majority of rule breakers who are not repeat offenders.

Twitter said the experiment, the first of its kind for the company, will start on Tuesday and last at least a few weeks. It will run globally but only for English-language tweets.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Lufthansa aims to finalise 10 billion euro rescue package next week - sources

Apr 24, 2020
Lufthansa aims to finalise 10 billion euro rescue package next week - sources
Blackstone's first-quarter profit rises but coronavirus weighs

Newstracker

Blackstone's first-quarter profit rises but coronavirus weighs

Apr 24, 2020
Oil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations

Newstracker

Oil rallies on acceleration of output cuts from OPEC nations

Apr 24, 2020
Wall Street pares gains on report of potential coronavirus drug failing trial

Newstracker

Wall Street pares gains on report of potential coronavirus drug failing trial

Apr 24, 2020
Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Newstracker

Franklin Templeton to close six India funds hit by coronavirus

Apr 24, 2020
Gilead's coronavirus drug flops in first trial - FT

Newstracker

Gilead's coronavirus drug flops in first trial - FT

Apr 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020