Reuters

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Thursday that it was testing adding brightly coloured labels underneath tweets posted by politicians and public figures that contain lies and misinformation.

The company told Reuters that the leaked demo is one possible iteration of a new approach to combat misinformation. NBC News earlier reported https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/twitter-testing-new-ways-fight-misinformation-including-community-based-points-n1139931 that Twitter company documents showing a mockup were accessible on a publicly available site, although it did not identify the site.

"We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for Tweets on Twitter," Twitter said in a statement.

"This is a design mockup for one option that would involve community feedback. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it."

In November, Twitter banned political ads amid growing pressure on social media companies to stop accepting commercials containing misleading or false information.

Twitter said earlier this month that it would apply "false" warning labels to tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media and remove such media if it is likely to cause harm.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.