Indo-Asian News Service 13 July, 2018 14:08 IST

Twitter tests new advertising strategy for boosting revenue from trending topics

The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads are bought as an add-on to the existing "Promoted Trends" ads.

Microblogging site Twitter is reportedly starting to test a new advertising strategy to boost revenue from its trending topics.

The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads put a big visual banner equipped with a GIF or image background atop the "Explore" tab, TechCrunch reported on 12 July.

Twitter. Image: Pixabay.

The banners appear for the first two times a user visits that day, according to the report.

Twitter earlier replaced the "Moments" feature with "Explore" that serves as the home for finding out what's happening on Twitter, including trends.

The "Promoted Trend Spotlight" ads are bought as an add-on to the existing "Promoted Trends" ads that are inserted amongst the list of Twitter's most popular topics, the TechCrunch report said.

"We are continuing to explore new ways to enhance our takeover offerings and give brands more high-impact opportunities to drive conversation and brand awareness on our platform," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying.

When tapped, ads under "Promoted Trend Spotlight" would open a feed of tweets with one of the advertiser's related tweets at the top.

