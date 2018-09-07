Twitter is reportedly working on a redesign for the desktop website with features like night mode, data-saving mode, bookmarks, among others.

The microblogging website announced about these changes via a post on Twitter on 6 September.

From what the teaser look reveals, the redesign of the web app, will closely imitate the design we see on the Twitter mobile app. Twitter said that it is currently testing the redesign with a very limited audience, and will eventually make the changes official and rollout to all users.

Love to use Bookmarks and want it on web? Into scrolling through Explore to see what's happening? We are testing out a new Twitter for web, which a small number of people will see today. Love it? Missing something? Reply and tell us. Don't have the new experience? Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/w4TiRrVFHU — Twitter (@Twitter) September 6, 2018

While the night mode and data saving mode, isn’t exactly new to Twitter (only new to the web app), there is an interesting addition to the desktop app that is being made. Apparently, a new feature on the Twitter for desktop will allows websites to be pinned to a dock or taskbar, just like an app.

However, if you do get the redesign during testing (we are hoping, even later), according to a Business Insider, Twitter will give users the choice to switch back to the ‘Legacy Twitter’. So all you would need to do is switch to your Twitter Settings, scroll down low, and just below the Send Feedback option, you will see a new ‘Switch to legacy Twitter’. Hit that, and you’d be back from the future.