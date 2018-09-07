Friday, September 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 September, 2018 11:54 IST

Twitter testing redesign for desktop to add night mode, data-saving mode, more

Twitter is currently testing the redesign with a select user, and will eventually rollout for all.

Twitter is reportedly working on a redesign for the desktop website with features like night mode, data-saving mode, bookmarks, among others.

The microblogging website announced about these changes via a post on Twitter on 6 September.

Twitter logo. Reuters

Twitter logo. Reuters

From what the teaser look reveals, the redesign of the web app, will closely imitate the design we see on the Twitter mobile app. Twitter said that it is currently testing the redesign with a very limited audience, and will eventually make the changes official and rollout to all users.

While the night mode and data saving mode, isn’t exactly new to Twitter (only new to the web app), there is an interesting addition to the desktop app that is being made. Apparently, a new feature on the Twitter for desktop will allows websites to be pinned to a dock or taskbar, just like an app.

However, if you do get the redesign during testing (we are hoping, even later), according to a Business Insider, Twitter will give users the choice to switch back to the ‘Legacy Twitter’. So all you would need to do is switch to your Twitter Settings, scroll down low, and just below the Send Feedback option, you will see a new ‘Switch to legacy Twitter’. Hit that, and you’d be back from the future.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Twitter

Twitter is ending support for all iPhones and iPads running on iOS 9 or lower

Aug 24, 2018

Facebook

Posts with cross-posted Tweets disappeared unexpectedly from Facebook feeds

Aug 29, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to soon rollout Facebook-like threaded conversations, status indicator

Sep 01, 2018

social media

Lynchings are a part of the overall issue of malicious content online: Report

Aug 30, 2018

Twitter

Twitter now allows users to view and control active sessions across all devices

Aug 30, 2018

Twitter

Twitter is testing features that indicate your presence on the platform

Sep 03, 2018

science

Genetics

Genes play a greater role in academic success than intelligence, new study finds

Sep 07, 2018

Cassini

NASA's Cassini finds six-sided vortex in atmosphere above Saturn's north pole

Sep 07, 2018

Ecology

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Sep 06, 2018

Space elevator

A lift to the skies: Japan takes the first step towards building a 'space elevator'

Sep 06, 2018