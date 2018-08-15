Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
The Associated Press 15 August, 2018 17:08 IST

Twitter suspends conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for seven days over a tweet

Alex Jones tweeted a video link calling supporters to get their 'battle rifles' ready against media.

Twitter says it is suspending the account of the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for one week after he violated the company’s rules against inciting violence.

The New York Times reports that Jones tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against media and others.

Jones won’t be able to tweet or retweet from his personal account for seven days, though he will be able to browse Twitter.

Twitter Suspends Alex Jones for Seven Days Over Tweet. Image: tech2

The Twitter account for his “Infowars” show was not affected.

Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify have taken down material published by Jones, reflecting more aggressive enforcement of hate speech policies after online backlash.

But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s decision last week not to ban Jones, saying he did not break any rules.

