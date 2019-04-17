Reuters

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended 100,000 accounts for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March period, a 45 percent increase from last year.

"Previously, we only reviewed potentially abusive Tweets if they were reported to us. We know that's not acceptable, so earlier this year we made it a priority to take a proactive approach to abuse in addition to relying on people's reports," the social media company said in a blog https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/health-update.html post.

Twitter also said three times more abusive accounts were suspended within 24 hours after a report compared with the same time last year.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.