Twitter suffers widespread outage

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is investigating issues related to its platform being inaccessible for users, the microblogging site said on Thursday.

ReutersJul 12, 2019 02:08:40 IST

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 50,000 incidents of people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

