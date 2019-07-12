Reuters

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc is investigating issues related to its platform being inaccessible for users, the microblogging site said on Thursday.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are nearly 50,000 incidents of people across the globe reporting issues with Twitter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

