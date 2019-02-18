Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter stores deleted Direct Messages for years, reveals security researcher

The researcher found messages in an archived file of his data obtained through the Twitter website.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 12:06:12 IST

If you thought deleting your messages years ago meant no history or trace of them on Twitter then you have been proven wrong. A security researcher has discovered that after deleting Direct Messages, the company can still access the data even after years.

Researcher Karan Saini revealed in his report that Twitter retains Direct Messages for years, including messages you and others have deleted. That's not all. Twitter also secures data sent to and from accounts that have been deactivated and suspended.

Twitter app for iOS.

Twitter app for iOS.

As noted in a report by TechCrunch, the researcher found messages in an archived file of his data obtained through the website, from accounts that were no longer on Twitter.

Following the security researcher's lead, the publication also conducted its own tests confirming that it is indeed possible to recover DMs from years ago, including those that were made by suspended and deleted accounts. Saini also tweeted a clarification on what his findings meant for the regular user.

The researcher also found a bug that allowed him to an old API to retrieve direct messages even after it had been deleted from both parties.

Saini does explain that this is more of a functional bug rather than a security flaw. However, it still leaves the gates open for malicious users to trespass security loopholes and access accounts that have been suspended or deactivated for confidential data.

Twitter is aware of the issue and has issued a statement to TechCrunch stating that the company was "looking into this further to ensure we have considered the entire scope of the issue."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Data protection

Data protection to scale new heights in 2019 thanks to GDPR-like regulations globally

Feb 04, 2019

Facebook at 15

Facebook at 15: Things Mark Zuckerberg didn't talk about in his anniversary post

Feb 05, 2019

Twitter

Twitter CEO, top officials decline to appear before Parliamentary IT Committee

Feb 09, 2019

Social media giants

After Twitter, Facebook and Google likely to be summoned by Indian Parliamentary Panel over tax compliance and data privacy

Feb 13, 2019

FaceTime bug

Apple's new iOS 12.1.4 update finally fixes the major FaceTime security flaw

Feb 08, 2019

Twitter

Twitter glitch is messing number of likes and retweets of users globally

Feb 13, 2019

science

Space Power

China plans to build the first of its space-based power stations by 2025: Report

Feb 18, 2019

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX Starship a tougher project than any of our Mars missions: NASA engineer

Feb 18, 2019

Astronomy

Breathtaking high-resolution photo of the Moon leaves Reddit users crooning

Feb 18, 2019

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019