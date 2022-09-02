Friday, September 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter starts testing ‘edit’ option in big move

The feature will be rolled out for paid subscribers of the Twitter blue service in the coming weeks.


FP TrendingSep 02, 2022 08:00:50 IST

Twitter announced today that it is testing the much-requested ‘edit’ feature internally. The new feature will be one of the biggest changes to the platform. Users had to post a new tweet to correct any mistakes.

Twitter starts testing ‘edit’ option in big move

The social media giant has announced that it will be rolling out the feature to paid subscribers of the Twitter blue service in the coming weeks.

“If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button. This is happening and you’ll be okay,” Twitter said in a post.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button

this is happening and you'll be okay

— Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

“Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks,” the company added.

The feature will allow users to edit or make changes to their posts for a certain number of times up to 30 minutes after the tweet was published. Each edited post will be labelled as an edited tweet and will have a timestamp as well as an icon identifying it as an edited version. Users will also be able to tap the label and see the tweet’s edit history. The edit history will allow one to see all the past versions of the tweet.

Twitter has stated that it will be first testing the feature internally to understand potential issues like possible cases of misuse. “Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. This includes how people might misuse the feature,” the company said.

Once the feature is internally tested, Twitter will release the feature to Twitter Blue users. The feature at first will be released only to a single country as the company notes how the feature changes the Twitter experience. The ‘Edit Tweet’ option is likely to ship to certain Twitter Blue users later in the month.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

What are Twitter Circles and how do they work?

Aug 31, 2022
What are Twitter Circles and how do they work?
'Fresh catch' on road in rain-hit Bengaluru stuns internet

NewsTracker

'Fresh catch' on road in rain-hit Bengaluru stuns internet

Aug 31, 2022
Parliament panel on Information and Technology grills Twitter officials over data security, privacy

NewsTracker

Parliament panel on Information and Technology grills Twitter officials over data security, privacy

Aug 27, 2022
Old video of jaguar hunting crocodile goes viral; watch

Old video of jaguar hunting crocodile goes viral; watch

Aug 20, 2022
Viral: One man fights off 20 people; internet compares him to Neo from The Matrix

Viral: One man fights off 20 people; internet compares him to Neo from The Matrix

Aug 20, 2022
Giant slide in US shut down hours after opening. Find out why

NewsTracker

Giant slide in US shut down hours after opening. Find out why

Aug 24, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022