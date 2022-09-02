FP Trending

Twitter announced today that it is testing the much-requested ‘edit’ feature internally. The new feature will be one of the biggest changes to the platform. Users had to post a new tweet to correct any mistakes.

The social media giant has announced that it will be rolling out the feature to paid subscribers of the Twitter blue service in the coming weeks.

“If you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button. This is happening and you’ll be okay,” Twitter said in a post.

“Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks,” the company added.

The feature will allow users to edit or make changes to their posts for a certain number of times up to 30 minutes after the tweet was published. Each edited post will be labelled as an edited tweet and will have a timestamp as well as an icon identifying it as an edited version. Users will also be able to tap the label and see the tweet’s edit history. The edit history will allow one to see all the past versions of the tweet.

Twitter has stated that it will be first testing the feature internally to understand potential issues like possible cases of misuse. “Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. This includes how people might misuse the feature,” the company said.

Once the feature is internally tested, Twitter will release the feature to Twitter Blue users. The feature at first will be released only to a single country as the company notes how the feature changes the Twitter experience. The ‘Edit Tweet’ option is likely to ship to certain Twitter Blue users later in the month.