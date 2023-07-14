Twitter’s Mega Payout: Starts sharing ad-money with creators, some already made over Rs 19 lakhs in days

Twitter has introduced a program that allows selected users to earn money by sharing ad revenue. This means that users now have the opportunity to get paid for their tweets. To participate in the program and receive payment, users or professional creators must sign up for the “Ads Revenue Sharing” and “Creator Subscriptions” programs.

Twitter has stated that the Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program will be available in countries where Stripe supports payouts, but currently, users in India are unable to earn money from tweeting. However, there is a possibility that Twitter may review this policy in the future.

According to a tweet, the well-known YouTuber Mr Beast (James Donaldson) received $25,000 (approximately Rs 21 lakh) from Twitter as part of the ad-sharing revenue. Other users have also been compensated, with some receiving over Rs 5 lakh.



Twitter has explained in a blog post that the Ads Revenue Sharing program is being rolled out to an initial group of users who will be invited to accept payment. To join the program, users need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations.

Additionally, they must have accumulated at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months. Twitter has established Creator Monetization Standards, which include criteria such as age, country, and activity on the platform, and users or creators need to meet these standards.

Twitter has announced its plan to launch a portal or page for the application process of ad revenue sharing soon. The program was initially announced by Twitter owner Elon Musk in February.

When Elon Musk said that he was going to pay Twitter Users a revenue share, I thought, “wow, that’s awesome.” I assumed I’d would be getting paid around $500 or so for the past 4-5 months. I thought, it would be pennies on the dollar compared to what George Soros pays me… pic.twitter.com/or1PBR2c97 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 13, 2023

It’s interesting to note that Elon Musk himself is eligible for the ad revenue-sharing program on Twitter since his profile is verified and meets the necessary criteria. When a user asked him how much he was going to make from the program, Musk replied that he had contributed his share to “the creator payout pool.” This suggests that Musk decided to forego his own earnings and contribute them to a pool that benefits other creators on the platform. It showcases his support for content creators and his willingness to redistribute his portion of the ad revenue to benefit the community as a whole.

I gave my share to the creator payout pool — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023



The timing of Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program rollout is intriguing, considering the competition and the evolving social media landscape. Threads by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has been making waves with its new platform, and Twitter’s introduction of the program could be seen as a strategic move to retain its loyal creators and users.

By offering an ad revenue-sharing program, Twitter provides an incentive for content creators to remain active on the platform and continue producing engaging content. This can help Twitter maintain its user base and keep creators from migrating to competing platforms.

It’s worth noting that, as of now, Meta (Facebook) does not have a similar ad revenue-sharing program in place. This could potentially give Twitter an edge in attracting and retaining creators who are looking to monetize their content. However, it’s always possible that Meta may introduce a similar program in the future as they continue to evolve their offerings and compete in the social media landscape.