Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter starts labelling tweets with misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines

Twitter says it is using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 11:27:42 IST

Twitter says it has begun labeling tweets that include misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and using a “strike system” to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules. The company said Monday that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against COVID vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.

"In December, we shared updates on our work to protect the public conversation surrounding COVID-19. Starting today, we will begin applying labels to Tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to our continued efforts to remove the most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service. Since introducing our COVID-19 guidance, we have removed more than 8,400 Tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide", Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter starts labelling tweets with misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines

An example of COVID-19 misinformation label. Image: Twitter blog

Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death.

“Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation,” Twitter said in a blog post Monday.

People with one violation — or strike — will see no action. Two strikes will lead to an account being locked for 12 hours. Five or more will get a user permanently banned from Twitter.

Twitter says that individuals will be notified directly when a label or required Tweet removal results in additional account-level enforcement. Repeated violations of the COVID-19 policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of the policy.

Facebook has also stepped up its vaccine misinformation fight after years of half-hearted enforcement. It announced an expanded policy last month that includes all vaccines — not just those against COVID-19.

San Francisco-based Twitter said the new labels only apply to COVID vaccines, not others.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 vaccination

South Korea administers first COVID-19 shots to people at long-term care facilities

Feb 26, 2021
South Korea administers first COVID-19 shots to people at long-term care facilities
FDA approves storage of Pfizer COVID-19 vials at normal freezer temperature

COVID-19 vaccines

FDA approves storage of Pfizer COVID-19 vials at normal freezer temperature

Feb 26, 2021
UK'S COVID-19 vaccine rollout enters new phase, expands to inoculate those above 60 years

NewsTracker

UK'S COVID-19 vaccine rollout enters new phase, expands to inoculate those above 60 years

Feb 28, 2021
Johnson & Johnson's upcoming COVID-19 vaccine trials to include infants

Astronomy

Johnson & Johnson's upcoming COVID-19 vaccine trials to include infants

Mar 01, 2021
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine differs considerably from Pfizer’s, Moderna’s

COVID-19 vaccines

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine differs considerably from Pfizer’s, Moderna’s

Mar 01, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid Summer Games worries

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid Summer Games worries

Feb 17, 2021

science

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021