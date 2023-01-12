Mehul Reuben Das

Twitter is making efforts to provide an experience resembling the For You Page, which TikTok provides. The social networking app is introducing two new tabs that will alter users’ default feeds after a turbulent previous year, to put it mildly.

Users have the option to switch between Twitter’s algorithmic timeline and the reverse chronological timeline thus far. The “For You” and “Following” sections have been added to the feed. When the app is first opened, as The Verge reports, the For You tab will be seen first. This indicates that the new Twitter site will consist of suggested themes and hot topics, a design similar to TikTok.

See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended “For you” or Tweets from the accounts you’re “Following.” — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023



This isn’t the first time a competing social networking app has copied TikTok’s functionality, including Twitter. It will be interesting to observe how people react to this particular update and how much it may influence how they use the app. Social media analyst Matt Navarra shared a screenshot of the update, writing that the app is “a really shit version of TikTok.”

Twitter is now a really shit version of TikTok pic.twitter.com/3k6Q30wSFY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 11, 2023



Elon Musk also tweeted about the change, alongside other updates, emphasizing that this is “part of a much larger UI overhaul.”

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023



The tabs are first being released for iOS. On Android and the web, you may still access the previous feed as it was.

There is a possibility that the numerous adjustments Twitter will see over the coming year won’t result in improvement. If required, there are always alternatives to the once-adored bird app.