Twitter splits user’s feed into two, will roll out its own TikTok-like ‘For You’ page

Twitter, like all other social media platforms, is trying to become more and more like TikTok. The latest feature that Twitter copied has not gone down well with regular users of the blue-bird app.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 12, 2023 16:08:14 IST

Twitter is making efforts to provide an experience resembling the For You Page, which TikTok provides. The social networking app is introducing two new tabs that will alter users’ default feeds after a turbulent previous year, to put it mildly.

Twitter splits user’s feed into two, will roll out its own TikTok-like ‘For You’ page

Twitter, like all other social media platforms, is trying to become more and more like TikTok. The latest feature that Twitter copied has not gone down well with regular users of the blue bird app. Image Credit: AFP

Users have the option to switch between Twitter’s algorithmic timeline and the reverse chronological timeline thus far. The “For You” and “Following” sections have been added to the feed. When the app is first opened, as The Verge reports, the For You tab will be seen first. This indicates that the new Twitter site will consist of suggested themes and hot topics, a design similar to TikTok.


This isn’t the first time a competing social networking app has copied TikTok’s functionality, including Twitter. It will be interesting to observe how people react to this particular update and how much it may influence how they use the app. Social media analyst Matt Navarra shared a screenshot of the update, writing that the app is “a really shit version of TikTok.”


Elon Musk also tweeted about the change, alongside other updates, emphasizing that this is “part of a much larger UI overhaul.”


The tabs are first being released for iOS. On Android and the web, you may still access the previous feed as it was.

There is a possibility that the numerous adjustments Twitter will see over the coming year won’t result in improvement. If required, there are always alternatives to the once-adored bird app.

