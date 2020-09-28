Monday, September 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter says its prompt feature has made people open articles 40 percent more

After three months of rollout, Twitter has a response to the prompt and according to the company, it has significantly contributed to the rate of retweets.


FP TrendingSep 28, 2020 10:11:25 IST

In order to restrict users from retweeting any tweet before opening the article and reading it, Twitter had started a prompt feature back in June. The support handle of Twitter had tweeted saying, “Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android ― when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first.” This prompt would ask a user to be sure if they would wish to share the article before reading it on the platform.

Now, after three months of rollout, Twitter has a response to the prompt and according to the firm, it has significantly contributed to the rate of retweets.

Twitter says its prompt feature has made people open articles 40 percent more

Representational image: Reuters

The official Communications team of the micro-blogging site shared a tweet on Friday, saying, “We shouldn't have to say this, but you should read an article before you Tweet it”.

In a series of tweets, the team said how people were opening articles 40 per cent more often now after the prompts have been introduced. Twitter users were opening articles before ‘RT’ing first. This has increased by 33 per cent. They said that some people ended up not sharing the tweet also after opening the article.

Twitter did not stop by sharing the success rate of the feature. Now, the social media platform is also rolling out an enhanced version of the prompt to a wider range of users. Earlier, the feature was rolled out to mostly Android Twitter users. But now, it seems users globally are going to see this prompt before sharing any link.

Moreover, this feature is becoming more compact now, so as to not inconvenience users. It will become smaller after users have seen it once.

It can be expected that users share certain articles only after knowing all the facts on the topic or based upon what is written in a certain article. This can stop the trend of people sharing news on the basis of summary or headline-based assumption.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter might soon allow users to send voice notes via direct messages

Sep 24, 2020
Twitter might soon allow users to send voice notes via direct messages
WhatsApp might soon rollout fingerprint unlock support for the web app: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp might soon rollout fingerprint unlock support for the web app: Report

Sep 18, 2020
World Alzheimer's Day: Support and tools for caregivers limited, so are options for Alzheimer's care

Alzheimer's Disease

World Alzheimer's Day: Support and tools for caregivers limited, so are options for Alzheimer's care

Sep 21, 2020
Google Pixel 5 leak suggests 90 Hz refresh rate display, 8 GB RAM and more

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 leak suggests 90 Hz refresh rate display, 8 GB RAM and more

Sep 23, 2020
Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms

Poco X3

Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms

Sep 18, 2020
Intel helps power the world’s fastest gaming desktop PCs with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ K-Series processors

Intel helps power the world’s fastest gaming desktop PCs with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ K-Series processors

Sep 21, 2020

science

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; contributions of scientists, engineers to COVID-19 mitigation noted

Shanti Swarup Award

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; contributions of scientists, engineers to COVID-19 mitigation noted

Sep 28, 2020
Human, animal footprints dating back 1,20,000 years found in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert

Fossils

Human, animal footprints dating back 1,20,000 years found in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert

Sep 25, 2020
Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

Sep 25, 2020
UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner

Challenge Trials

UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner

Sep 25, 2020