FP Trending

In order to restrict users from retweeting any tweet before opening the article and reading it, Twitter had started a prompt feature back in June. The support handle of Twitter had tweeted saying, “Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android ― when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first.” This prompt would ask a user to be sure if they would wish to share the article before reading it on the platform.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

Now, after three months of rollout, Twitter has a response to the prompt and according to the firm, it has significantly contributed to the rate of retweets.

The official Communications team of the micro-blogging site shared a tweet on Friday, saying, “We shouldn't have to say this, but you should read an article before you Tweet it”.

📰 More reading – people open articles 40% more often after seeing the prompt

📰 More informed Tweeting – people opening articles before RTing increased by 33%

📰 Some people didn’t end up RTing after opening the article – which is fine! Some Tweets are

best left in drafts 😏 — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) September 24, 2020

In a series of tweets, the team said how people were opening articles 40 per cent more often now after the prompts have been introduced. Twitter users were opening articles before ‘RT’ing first. This has increased by 33 per cent. They said that some people ended up not sharing the tweet also after opening the article.

Twitter did not stop by sharing the success rate of the feature. Now, the social media platform is also rolling out an enhanced version of the prompt to a wider range of users. Earlier, the feature was rolled out to mostly Android Twitter users. But now, it seems users globally are going to see this prompt before sharing any link.

Moreover, this feature is becoming more compact now, so as to not inconvenience users. It will become smaller after users have seen it once.

What’s next:

🔜 Making the prompt smaller after you’ve seen it once, because we get that you get it

🔜Working on bringing these prompts to everyone globally soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/08WygQi06G — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) September 24, 2020

It can be expected that users share certain articles only after knowing all the facts on the topic or based upon what is written in a certain article. This can stop the trend of people sharing news on the basis of summary or headline-based assumption.