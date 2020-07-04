FP Trending

Twitter has said it will start letting users edit their tweets if they begin to adopt face masks around the world during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," Twitter posted on its platform.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

The Communications division of Twitter re-tweeted the original post, adding, "everyone means EVERYONE."

everyone means EVERYONE https://t.co/nJh5qMV0us — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) July 2, 2020

Currently, there is no way to edit a tweet once it has been published. Users either have to face the music or delete the tweet completely hoping nobody noticed.

An edit tweet option would allow users to correct themselves if they posted something inaccurate or later realised any error in the tweet, according to a CNBC report.

Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she emailed Twitter to see of an edit feature can be added, to which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had replied, that it was a "great idea."

I just emailed Twitter to see if they can add an edit feature so that when u misspell something u don't have to delete & repost Let's see... — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2015

@KimKardashian great idea! We're always looking at ways to make things faster and easier. — jack (@jack) July 25, 2015

But since then, things appear to have changed. CEO Jack Dorsey had said at the start of the year that the company will "probably never do it," according to a report in the Independent.

When asked by a Twitter user if the long-requested edit button would be introduced in 2020, Dorsey had replied, "The answer is no," the report added.

The article cited an interaction Dorsey had with Wired where he had said that they had started as an SMS service and that they "wanted to preserve the vibe, that feeling, in the early days."