Twitter says it will add an 'edit' feature when 'everyone means everyone' wears a mask

This comes after CEO Jack Dorsey said in January this year that the company will "probably never do it."


FP TrendingJul 04, 2020 14:56:39 IST

Twitter has said it will start letting users edit their tweets if they begin to adopt face masks around the world during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask," Twitter posted on its platform.

The Communications division of Twitter re-tweeted the original post, adding, "everyone means EVERYONE."

Currently, there is no way to edit a tweet once it has been published. Users either have to face the music or delete the tweet completely hoping nobody noticed.

An edit tweet option would allow users to correct themselves if they posted something inaccurate or later realised any error in the tweet, according to a CNBC report

Twitter says it will add an edit feature when everyone means everyone wears a mask

Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she emailed Twitter to see of an edit feature can be added, to which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had replied, that it was a "great idea."

But since then, things appear to have changed. CEO Jack Dorsey had said at the start of the year that the company will "probably never do it," according to a report in the Independent

When asked by a Twitter user if the long-requested edit button would be introduced in 2020, Dorsey had replied, "The answer is no," the report added.

The article cited an interaction Dorsey had with Wired where he had said that they had started as an SMS service and that they "wanted to preserve the vibe, that feeling, in the early days."

