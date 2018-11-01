Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 November, 2018 07:50 IST

Twitter says it is giving its users more freedom to report fake, suspicious accounts

Twitter users to flag tweets as originating from a fake account or a bot which are impersonating as something.

Twitter has said that it is giving its users more freedom to report fake, suspicious accounts to intensify crackdown on online spamming activities a few days ahead of US midterms elections.

Twitter.

Twitter.

Twitter announced the new measure through its official safety account by saying that it will not allow any attempts to manipulate or disrupt its service, which came shortly before the US midterm elections are to take place on November 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

"You can now specify what type of spam you're seeing when you report, including fake accounts," Twitter Safety@TwitterSafety said in a tweeted post on Wednesday.

Twitter will allow users to flag tweets as originating from a fake account or a bot which are impersonating as something or someone else, and mark them as "fake".

The new tool unveiled by Twitter is the latest step that the social media site has taken to combat malicious activities on its platform.

Twitter said in July that it had purged about 70 million accounts in May and June of this year for conducting spamming or malicious behaviour.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Snapchat

Snapchat helped over 4,00,000 people register to vote for the US midterm elections

Oct 24, 2018

Facebook

Facebook database reveals it is the top political advertiser on its own platform

Oct 24, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections: Donald Trump says he won't accept blame if Republicans lose House; confirms he's running for second term

Oct 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Pittsburgh synagogue massacre leaves 11 dead, 6 wounded: Suspect charged with 29 counts; Trump calls attack 'evil' anti-Semitism

Oct 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting made anti-Jew remarks on far-right social media platform before attack

Oct 28, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections: Donald Trump escalates threats against migrant caravan; tweets 'this is an invasion of our country' as 5,200 US troops head to border

Oct 30, 2018

science

Astronomy

New artificial intelligence bot trained to recognise black holes and radio galaxies

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018