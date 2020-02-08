Reuters

(Reuters) - Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorised person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

(Reporting by Amal S and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.