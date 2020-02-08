Saturday, February 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

(Reuters) - Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked. A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform


ReutersFeb 08, 2020 07:15:18 IST

Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

(Reuters) - Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorised person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

(Reporting by Amal S and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

North Korea confirms former commander is new foreign minister

Jan 25, 2020
North Korea confirms former commander is new foreign minister
Coronavirus worries have surgical masks flying off shelves in New York's Chinatown

Newstracker

Coronavirus worries have surgical masks flying off shelves in New York's Chinatown

Jan 25, 2020
U.S. senator presses for declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi's slaying

Newstracker

U.S. senator presses for declassified report on Jamal Khashoggi's slaying

Jan 25, 2020
Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, six dead

Newstracker

Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey, six dead

Jan 25, 2020
Bolivians dream big with miniature cars, cash - and roosters

Newstracker

Bolivians dream big with miniature cars, cash - and roosters

Jan 25, 2020
Trump impeachment prosecutor, Adam Schiff, is becoming Exhibit A in president's defense

Newstracker

Trump impeachment prosecutor, Adam Schiff, is becoming Exhibit A in president's defense

Jan 25, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020