Twitter is rolling out an update for iOS users in the US where they can see tweets they care about the most in the search tab via new "sections".

Currently, the Twitter search tab in the iOS app offers a vertically scrolling list of trending topics.

The users can now move horizontally to view the top news and tweets.

"We added sections so it's easier for you to see the Tweets you care about the most, starting today in the US," the company tweeted late 14 November.

Twitter has also considering an edit functionality.

Its CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is in India this week, said on 12 November that the micro-blogging platform has been considering edit button for quite some time but did not reveal any specific timeline.

"A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That's a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time," Dorsey told the gathering at IIT-Delhi.