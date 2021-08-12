tech2 News Staff

Twitter has redesigned its website and mobile app UI with a new font, colour palettes, reduced visual clutter and more. The highlight of this new look is the new font called "Chirp" which was introduced back in January this year. It is Twitter's first proprietary typeface and has been rolled out for the website, iOS and Android devices.

In January, we revealed our new font, Chirp — and it’s ready for you to use today. All Western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll. Non-Western languages remain unchanged.https://t.co/nlgxXJs5F6 — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

With this font, all western-language text will now align left while the non-western languages will remain unchanged. Prior to this, Twitter used fonts like SF Pro, Roboto and Helvetica Neue. According to a tweet by Twitter Design, "these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about.

Our new buttons are high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance. — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

Twitter has also refreshed the colours of its buttons like "Follow" so that they are more high-contrast. This will make them stand out. Users will also see a lot less blue colour now so that more attention can be paid to photos and videos that they create and share. The platform has announced to soon roll out a fresh colour palette as well.

Finally, we cleaned up a lot of visual clutter. There are fewer gray backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read. This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say! — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

Lastly, Twitter also claims to have removed "visual clutter" from the platform. This includes fewer gray backgrounds and divider lines. Twitter has also increased space between text to make it more readable.