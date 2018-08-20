Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 20 August, 2018 13:55 IST

Twitter requires more resources to enact rules on the platform: Jack Dorsey

After facing protests on its platform, Twitter last week temporarily banned the account of Jones.

Twitter needs more resources to enact rules aimed at tackling heated political rhetoric on its platform, CEO Jack Dorsey has said.

In an interview with CNN on 19 August, Dorsey said Twitter didn't take action against US conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones until reports came in, pointing out that he violated Twitter's policies.

"As we receive reports, we take action," Dorsey said.

After facing protests on its platform, Twitter last week temporarily banned the account of Jones.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City. Image: Reuters

Representational image. Image: Reuters

The restrictions were scheduled to last seven days where Jones could browse Twitter posts but not tweet. Jones' suspension from Twitter is expected to lift by 21 August.

Earlier, a CNN investigation found that social media accounts belonging to Jones and his media organisation InfoWars had published content that degraded groups of people on the basis of their religion and gender identity. It glorified violence and promoted conspiracy theories.

Twitter reacted after Apple, Facebook and YouTube removed Jones' content from their platforms.

"People may say you should be a lot more proactive around all the content. And while we could do that, it just requires so many resources," said Dorsey.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the issue.

"They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won't let that happen," tweeted Trump.

